KENNEWICK, Wash. -

The Union Street branch of Mid-Columbia Libraries is back open today after fixing their air conditioning.

In-person services were temporarily limited because the air conditioner broke last month.

The library had managed to use fans and open doors and windows to try and cool the building, but when it became too hot they closed their doors.

The library reopened 8 a.m. on July 7 with a new air conditioner.