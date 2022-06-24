KENNEWICK, Wash. - A Kennewick man is behind bars and facing charges of child rape and promoting suicide.
In a statement, the Kennewick Police Department says detectives uncovered evidence to support allegations that Chanse J. Harmelle, 26, had been using social media to contact underage victims and sexually exploiting them.
Police say he was arrested on June 8, and on June 13 the Benton County Prosecutor charged him with two counts of Rape of a Child in the 3rd degree, one count of Rape of a Child in the 2nd degree and one count of Promoting a Suicide Attempt. Bail was set at $1,000,000.
Harmelle is due in court on July 13 with a trial hearing set for August 8.
Officers ask that if you have any information about this case, contact the department by calling 509-628-0333 or www.KPDtips.com.
