KENNEWICK, WA - Early this afternoon, KPD responded to a fugitive situation in the area of Clearwater and Kellogg. A regional U.S. Marshalls Service Task Force located a wanted person related to a murder warrant issued out of Franklin County.
Kennewick Police said a Marshall Service officer stopped 28-year-old Marco Lombera after identifying him for a murder warrant around 12:15 Tuesday afternoon, but Lombera took off in his car leading police on a high speed chase through the west side of Kennewick.
Lombera ditched his car and ran away from police around North Kellogg Street and Lincoln Street prompting police to tell residents to stay inside and out of the area and even closing off Kellogg Street for over 2 hours.
Lombera is linked to a murder that took place on Tuck Road the first week of April. Jail records said the victim, 19 -year-old Reynaldo Rodriguez-Hernandez, was shot three times to the back of the head with Lombera's gun.
A Franklin County Sheriff's Deputy found the victim wrapped in a tarp inside a residence storage shed.
He is now booked into the Franklin County jail with a bail of over $1 million dollars.