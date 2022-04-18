Kennewick man arrested after string of crime and standoff at Heatherstone Apartments

KENNEWICK, Wash. —
The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 32-year-old male on April 18 for first degree robbery, motor vehicle theft, unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest.
Officers were dispatched to Columbia Drive before 10 a.m. after a vehicle was reportedly stolen. KPD identified the 32-year-old Kennewick man as the suspect. It was found that the incident was not random and the two knew each other prior to the theft.
Probable cause was established based on a string of violent crimes in Pasco and Kennewick leading up to the theft, reportedly by the same suspect.
During patrols around 2 p.m., KPD officers saw the male around Heatherstone Apartments. He ran away into the apartments, according to the police report. More officers were brought in to contain the apartment.
The man was asked to leave the apartment multiple times but did not. Officers believed he might have had a gun. The Tri-City Regional SWAT Team was called to respond as well.
After a two-hour standoff, the man was taken into custody.
