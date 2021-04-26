Kennewick man arrested for assaulting a boy after witnessing a fight

PASCO, WA - Pasco Police arrest a 12-year-old and a man after responding to a call about a fight in a parking lot.
Officers wrote up a 12-year-old boy for allegedly stealing money from another child, then choking and pushing the child against a wall. Paperwork for Assault Second Degree will be forwarded to the juvenile prosecutor.
Jared Ames Ezell, who saw the fight, chased the boy outside and reportedly choked and grabbed him. Ezell was booked into Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for Assault of a Child Second Degree.
Anyone with additional info about this case is urged to call Dispatch at (509)628-0333 about case 21-11333 Assault.