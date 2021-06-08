Kennewick Man arrested for child rape after victim calls the police

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff's office have arrested a man after a juvenile told police the man had been sexually abusing her for several years.
After a detailed interview with the juvenile female, Kennewick Detectives coordinated with the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the male in question, 38 year old Bret Emineth, was taken into custody.
A search warrant was also completed at a residence in the 2000 block of W 2nd Ave to locate evidence of the alleged crime. Bret has been booked into the Benton County Jail for the alleged crime of Rape of a Child in the 2nd Degree.
This is still an active investigation.