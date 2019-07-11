KENNEWICK, WA - A Kennewick man was arrested Thursday morning for dealing and possessing child pornography, Richland Police say.

39-year-old Daniel J. Bunch of Kennewick was arrested Thursday morning after the Southeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children (SER-ICAC) Taskforce conducted an investigation, according to Richland Police.

Bunch was booked into the Benton County Jail.

The SER-ICAC Taskforce is comprised of detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, the Kennewick Police Department, and the Richland Police Department. The SER-ICAC Taskforce is part of the WA-ICAC Taskforce.

Search warrants were executed at various locations as a result of the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.