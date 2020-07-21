KENNEWICK, WA - A man was arrested Monday for exposing himself to a teenage girl, the Kennewick Police Department is searching for other possible victims.

According to a Facebook post by the Kennewick Police Department,

Monday morning, in the 8500 block of W. Gage Blvd, a teenage female was approached by a male in a vehicle. The male asked for help with directions and handed the female his phone. While the female was helping she eventually looked up from the phone and found the male allegedly masturbating.

The female dropped the male's phone and ran away, taking a photo of the suspect car and calling 911. Based on the female's great description, officers were able to locate the vehicle parked in the area and identified 39-year-old Royed Maijohn as the suspect. Maijohn was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail for the charge of Indecent Exposure.

The victim in this case did an outstanding job of distancing herself from the suspect, getting a good description (and photos) and calling 911 right away. A photo of the suspect vehicle is below.