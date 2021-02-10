KENNEWICK, WA - On January 17, 2021, Kennewick Police patrol officers responded to a report of a possible child molestation in Kennewick.
Patrol officers learned that an 8-year-old victim reported 56-year-old Adrian Hernandez-Virgen touched them sexually. Hernandez-Virgen was a known person to the victim.
After the initial report was completed, the Kennewick Police criminal investigation division (CID) took over the case. Detectives' investigation led to probable cause to arrest Hernandez-Virgen for suspicion of child molestation 1st degree.
On February 9, 2021, CID detectives and patrol officers arrested Hernandez-Virgen. Hernandez-Virgen was later booked into Benton County Jail on allegations of child molestation 1st degree.
If you or someone you know has information that about this incident please call the Kennewick Police Department's non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and refer to case number 21-02083.