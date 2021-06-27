Kennewick Man Behind Bars Following Two Pursuits

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA-
According to Yakima County Sheriff's Office, at about 7 am on Sunday, someone said they saw a car stopped in the middle of the roadway at Dekker Road and Yakima Valley Highway with the occupant(s) passed out inside.
A deputy found the vehicle and saw a man in the drivers seat, a woman in the passengers seat, and young child in the back. The man and woman were both asleep and the driver had his foot on the brake.
YCSO says it was suspected the driver was under the influence. After several attempts to wake the driver, he woke up and drove away quickly.
Deputies followed the driver from Granger to Zillah on I 82. When they got to Zillah, the driver began driving the wrong way on I 82 and the pursuit was terminated.
According to YCSO, another agency found the vehicle on E. Railroad Avenue near Zillah, and a that began the second pursuit.
The driver realized he was on a dead-end road, turned around, and went head on with the second police vehicle, and the officer exited their car.
YCSO says the suspect sped down a nearby residential driveway where he stopped and ran towards the Yakima River. He jumped off an approximately 50 foot cliff into the Yakima River.
Deputies were able to take the man, wanted for numerous warrants, into custody with the help of a Fish and Wildlife boat. The 32 year old man from Kennewick was booked into jail for numerous charges including reckless endangerment, eluding, and Assault 1.
Fortunately, the toddler and female passenger were unharmed.