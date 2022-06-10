Kennewick man booked into Benton County Jail after physical assault

KENNEWICK, Wash. - On Friday morning at around 1 a.m. Kennewick Police received a call for physical assault.
A 37-year-old male assaulted a female at the 1000 block of E. 7th Ave.
Police found probable cause to arrest the Kennewick resident for Assault 2 DV, and Unlawful Imprisonment.
According to KPD, the suspect's vehicle was found in the nearby area at his mother's home. A warrant was obtained to search the residence for the male.
He was soon located on the property and taken into custody and was later booked into Benton County Jail.
Police say the victim did not sustain any life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story, we will continue to update this article as more information comes in.
