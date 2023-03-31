SHERMAN COUNTY, Ore.-
Oregon State Police, Sherman County Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to a semi vs. car crash on March 25 that left one person dead.
According to Oregon State Police a broken down car and another vehicle were parked on the shoulder of I-84 near milepost 108 in Sherman County when a passing semitruck hit one of the cars and a man working on the disabled car.
The pedestrian, a 69-year-old from Kennewick died from injuries he sustained in the crash.
The driver of the semitruck remained at the scene and was fully cooperative in the investigation according to the OSP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.