LA GRANDE, Ore.- A group of Grande Ronde River rafters were camping along the bank when a large, dead treetop fell onto two tents with campers in them.
The tree was over an inch in diameter and seriously injured two women and caused fatal injuries to a 61-year-old man. Union County Search and Rescue's Incident Commander, Nick Vora, has identified the man was Cory Peppard from Kennewick, Washington.
One of the women injured, a 23-year-old, was saved from fatal injuries by a chair that took the brunt of the tree's fall.
Multiple agencies were dispatched, including the Oregon Army National Guard's hoist-capable helicopter due to the 15 miles that would have to be traveled by boat. A Life Flight helicopter was attempted but could not find a spot to land.
A team from Union and Wallowa County swift water rescue teams floated the river to the area in this time, getting to the patients 2 hours after deployment. It was around that time the Life Flight found a possible landing spot an extra mile and a half downstream from the patients.
Around 11:30 a.m., the patients were taken by medivac helicopters and taken to Lewiston, Idaho and Walla Walla, Washington hospitals. The water rescue team took the rest of the campers and the deceased Peppard to the Powwatka Bridge, the nearest take-out point to place them with Search and Rescue personnel and funeral home staff.
Nick Vora it's important to be cautious when in the wilderness as the tree fell due to natural causes. It's recommended to watch for dead trees or trees with dead limbs and be aware of surroundings when camping.
