KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Kennewick man was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual abuse of a child by a Benton County jury.
In a press release, the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced that after a five-day trial, including the testimony of the child victim, Alex B. Castro was found guilty.
The counts included two counts of Child Molestation in the First Degree and two counts of Rape of a Child in the First Degree. Each with the aggravating circumstance of Position of Trust and Pattern of Sexual Abuse.
An aggravating circumstance increases the severity of the act and typically leads to a harsher sentence.
The jury went into deliberation on Friday morning and gave their guilty verdicts that same afternoon.
Castro is set to be sentenced sometime in April.
