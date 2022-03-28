SPOKANE, Wash. —
A 54-year-old Kennewick man, Mohammed Naji Al-Jibory, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and will be sentenced in Richland on July 21. The maximum sentence is 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years under court supervision.
The FBI started an investigation in 2019 regarding staged automobile accidents intended to defraud insurance companies.
Al-Jibory was interviewed by the FBI in September 2020. He then falsely accused an FBI agent of soliciting a $20,000 bribe to make the case go away. Al-Jibory included another individual in this accusation that he believed was an FBI informant.
The accusation was meant to hinder/prevent communication regarding the case between agents and a judge. The FBI investigation featured a federal grand jury, making Al-Jibory’s accusation an attempt to obstruct, influence and impede an official proceeding.
