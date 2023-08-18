KENNEWICK, Wash.- A Kennewick man has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for pleading guilty to conspiracy to obstruct official proceedings.

Mohammed Naji Al-Jibory, Age 54, will serve a 10-month sentence in federal prison before serving a 3-year court-supervised release.

According to court documents, in 2019 the FBI began an investigation into allegations that several individuals were involved in Auto insurance fraud.

The individuals were accused of staging car accidents and filing false or fraudulent insurance claims.

In May 2020, the FBI executed several search warrants to suspected Washington and California homes according to court documents.

In September 2020, Al-Jibory engaged in misleading conduct toward FBI agents by falsely accusing an FBI agent and another individual of soliciting a $20,000 bribe from a third person to make the case go away.

Vanessa R. Waldref, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington stated “Fraud schemes impact the vitality of our entire community. Obstructing official proceedings by falsely accusing a federal agent of bribery and interfering with federal investigations will not be tolerated.”