BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County Supreme Court Judge Norma Rodriguez sentenced Skylar Nelson, a Kennewick man in his early 20s, to life in prison with the possibility of release after 270 months for the second degree rape of a child in 2019. The sentencing on July 22 comes after a lengthy time in court.
Nelson was a 19-year-old level three sex offender before he was arrested for child rape in 2019. But numerous court cancellations and delays pushed his sentencing to three years later. He was eventually found guilty of the second degree rape of a 12-year-old he met at a Kennewick park.
Even if Nelson gets out after his minimum sentence of 270 months, he will have to register as a sex offender and remain under Department of Corrections supervision for the rest of his life.
The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office said the successful prosecution was possible because of the victim’s courage and strength, Kennewick Police Department Detective Kirk Nebeker, Deputy Prosecutor Brittnie Roehm and victim/witness director Maggie Valencia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.