YAKIMA, Wash. —
A Kennewick man was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking organization and guarding a stash house in Kennewick. If he is allowed to stay in the country, he will then be sentenced to five years of federal supervision.
According to court information, the Drug Enforcement Administration of Tri-Cities identified a transnational drug trafficking organization operating in and around the Tri-Cities. DEA agents identified 28-year-old Jesus B. Zavala-Alvarez while investigating two people he works with.
DEA Agents say Zavala-Alvarez delivered two pounds of methamphetamine as part of a controlled buy during their investigation, which led them to his home.
DEA Agents executed a search warrant of his house in April 2020, where they seized over eight pounds of methamphetamine, 64 ounces of liquid methamphetamine and 19,000 deadly fentanyl-laced pills.
“The Zavala-Alvarez’s drug trafficking organization was flooding our city streets with their methamphetamine and poisonous fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, marketed as legitimate prescription pills to unsuspecting victims of the Tri-Cities community,” said DEA Special Agent-in-Charge Frank A. Tarentino III. “Our neighborhoods are under siege from the criminal drug networks who use guns and violence to push these fake pills to the most vulnerable people in our communities.”
Additionally, his associates were arrested later on with over 20,000 fentanyl-laced pills, about five pounds of methamphetamine, several ounces of heroin and multiple firearms.
“Fentanyl is a poison being pumped into our communities at an unprecedented rate with devastating effects,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “Even trace amounts in a fentanyl-laced pill can kill a person.”
