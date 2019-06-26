SPOKANE, WA - 24-year-old Taylor Fertig of Kennewick was sentenced to ten years in prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Fertig was sentenced after pleading guilty.

According to court documents, Fertig was identified as one of the first major distributors of fentanyl-laced pills that are unlawfully made to appear to be prescription oxycodone medication.

Fentanyl, an extremely potent opioid, is largely responsible for the marked increase in drug overdoses and deaths in the eastern district of Washington. It is the most dangerous and insidious drug facing our community today, Judge Shea noted during the sentencing hearing, and based upon the quantity of pills being sold by Fertig and his negative impact on the community, in combination with his possession of multiple firearms, a ten year sentence was appropriate.

According to court documents, DEA Special Agent in Charge Keith Weis was pleased with the sentencing, further adding that "Opioid abuse is spreading like wildfire devastating our communities, and we will actively pursue those most responsible for fueling the flames."