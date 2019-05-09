KENNEWICK, WA - A man who was reportedly threatening suicide by cop was detained without incident Wednesday night with the help of a Mental Health Outreach Professional riding with a KPD officer.

On May 8 at about 9:00 p.m., Kennewick Police officers responded to the 4700 block of W. Metaline Ave. for a suicidal man who was cutting himself, was reported to have a firearm and was threatening “suicide by cop”.

Several Crisis Intervention Team trained officers arrived, and after some negotiations, the man - who KPD says was clearly in crisis - came out of his home and was detained without incident. The Mental Health Outreach Professional riding with a KPD officer was called to the scene and helped make arrangements in getting the man assistance.

Neither the man nor police officers were injured. KPD officers continue to respond to similar types of calls through their shifts and are often able to bring these incidents to a peaceful resolution.