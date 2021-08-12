Murder suspect from Tuesday shooting captured today

PASCO,WA - Anthony Spearman was arrested earlier today after a Kennewick Police Department and the Tri-City Regional SWAT located him at the Thunderbird Motel in Pasco around 7 p.m.

Spearman was connected to to the shooting that occurred on Tuesday that left one person dead. Spearman has been booked into Benton County jail for murder. 

Tags