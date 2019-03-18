KENNEWICK, WA - An officer involved with an in-custody death that happened on September 27, 2018 at 7:25 p.m. in Kennewick has been found to not have caused or contributed to the man's death.

28-year-old Nicolas Garza was on the property of Park Middle School at 1011 W. 10th Avenue in Kennewick and was reportedly acting erratically, possibly under the influence of drugs when Police Officer Ealy-Thomas responded. Garza was also reported as waving down passing vehicles and asking for help.

When Officer Ealy-Thomas arrived on scene, Garza was laying on the ground kicking and screaming. He then got up, armed with an 11-inch kitchen knife and started advancing towards Officer Ealy-Thomas.

Garza did not obey Officer Ealy-Thomas's orders to stop and to drop the knife, so Officer Ealy-Thomas deployed his Taser. At first, the Taser appeared to not work and Garza kept advancing as Officer Ealy-Thomas continued ordering him to stop and to drop the knife. Garza eventually dropped the knife and laid on the ground where he was taken into custody without further incident about three minutes after Officer Ealy-Thomas arrived on scene.

Garza was searched and officers located a baggie that appeared to have methamphetamine and a glass smoking device. Officers asked medical staff to evaluate Garza when they noticed he had difficulty breathing after walking to and sitting in a patrol car. He was found to have an extremely elevated temperature and was transported to Trios Hospital where his condition continued to deteriorate until his death.

Because this was an in-custody death, Chief Hohenberg requested the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) be activated and investigate the incident. It was confirmed Garza's cause of death was acute methamphetamine intoxication.

Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller reviewed the SIU report and found that the independent witness statements, the video of the initial encounter between Garza and the reporting party, the recovery of the knife, the Taser logs and the toxicology findings of methamphetamine intoxication were all consistent with Officer Ealy-Thomas's statement confirming no criminal acts were committed by any Kennewick Police Officer and that Officer Ealy-Thomas's tasing of Garza was appropriate and did not cause or contribute to his death.

Chief Hohenberg reviewed the SIU report and agreed with the findings. Officer Ealy-Thomas has been returned to full duty.

