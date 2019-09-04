KENNEWICK, WA - A Kennewick officer's motorcycle was smashed into the back of a car the officer had stopped after a negligent driver rear-ended the motorcycle.
On Wednesday morning at about 10:20 a.m., a Kennewick Police Department traffic officer was conducting at traffic stop in the area of W. 7th Avenue and S. Columbia Center Boulevard when a car rear-ended the officer’s motorcycle, launching it into the rear of the stopped car.
Luckily, the officer was not on his motorcycle and was on the sidewalk when this happened. The motorcycle was badly damaged and both cars were also damaged, but no one was injured. The driver of the vehicle was cited for negligent driving.
The KPD wants to remind everyone to follow other cars at a safe distance and keep your eyes on the road so you can react to changing situations. The department also says that if you are being pulled over, to do so off the roadway whenever possible, even if you need to drive a hundred feet more to find a turnout or parking lot. Getting off major roadways makes everyone safer.