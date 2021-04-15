KENNEWICK, WA - Spare Time Lanes in Kennewick posted a letter to Facebook pleading with the community, for one thing, to wear a mask while in the business. FULL POST BELOW
The general manager of Spare Time Lanes, Rob Watson, wrote the letter to try and save the business.
“We just want people to know where we're coming from, we’re not taking a stance on anything, we’re not trying to change your mind or stance on anything were just trying to keep our doors open,” explained Watson.
The state of Washington, like many other states across the country, have mask mandates in place. That means any business that doesn’t follow the mandate will get a fine or shut down.
“We know the consequences are real, we’ve seen other businesses get shut down for not abiding by the mandate,” said Watson.
He tells me by following the mandate they are trying to not only keep their business open but also protect the employees, the customers, and the public.