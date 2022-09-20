KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Kennewick Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with Dino Drop-In to offer three preschool programs, starting Monday, September, 26, at the Keewaydin Community Center.
1. Preschool so fun we call it Playschool offers small-class sizes and a play-based learning environment.
2. 1, 2, 3, Rex and Me offers a mommy and me preschool experience.
3. Squeals and Wheels offers an open gym and social interaction experience.
