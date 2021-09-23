Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, and West Richland find their treated water is safe to drink

TRI-CITIES, WA – The Cities of Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and West Richland found that the water is the water in the water treatment systems is safe to drink after the recent order by the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD) to close portions of the Columbia River shoreline due to toxic levels of Algae.
The water treatment processes are monitored continuously with discrete sampling done every day for basic bacteriological health and safety.
Because the river is a source for our drinking water supply in the Tri-Cities, upon reports from the BFHD of the presence of toxic algae detected along the shorelines of the Columbia River, each City with treatment plants utilizing the Columbia River as a source (Kennewick, Pasco and Richland) immediately took measures to perform further testing of the water arriving at the treatment plant as well as the finished water after treatment.
Each City collected two sets of samples that were tested by the King County Environmental Lab. Sample results show that if the toxin is present when it arrives at the treatment plant, the Cities’ water treatment systems are effective in reducing or removing the toxin, and the finished water is safe to drink. Out of an abundance of caution, each City will continue to monitor the drinking water twice a week for these toxins as long as there are postings and advisories at the affected shoreline areas (potentially 4-8 weeks).
Each City is diligent about following all State and Federal requirements for drinking water testing. The Cities have also invested millions of dollars in water treatment plants that use a variety of processes, including filtration and chemical processes, to produce safe and reliable drinking water for the communities in the Tri-Cities.
More information regarding cyanobacteria can be found at https://www.doh.wa.gov/CommunityandEnvironment/Contaminants/BlueGreenAlgae