Kennewick PE teacher wins award from Governor for saving student's life

KENNEWICK, Wash. - A Kennewick School District P.E. teacher will receive an award from Governor Jay Inslee for saving a student's life during class.
The Governor's Lifesaving Award is given to people across Washington state who went above and beyond at work in order to save a life.
One student ran a mile on the Park Middle School track in April 2022, then fell unconscious. Kennewick School District reports P.E. teacher and athletic director Dwane Sitler used an automated external defibrillator (AED) to revive the student.
"We tried waking the student up, we tried checking for a pulse and all that," said Sitler. "I said, 'I'm going to get the AED.'"
The closest AED was approximately 30 feet away in a field shed. All KSD facilities have at least one; Park Middle School has three.
Sitler, who is train in first aid and AED use, shocked the student awake with the AED. Paramedics took the student to the hospital where they reportedly made a full recovery. He says all of the staff that helped was following school emergency procedures.
"Everyone was in the right place at the right time," said Sitler.
Sitler will be awarded the Governor's Lifesaving Award in Tacoma on September 28.
