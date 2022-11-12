Kennewick, Wash. -
A dog is known as man's best friend.
Today at the Kennewick Petsmart was filled with best friends.
While the animals were happy with all of the attention, no one was happier than Michael Bonsante who adopted a kitten named Hopper.
Bonsante tells me "It's a wonderful feeling knowing this cat has a wonderful future ahead of it and will make our, fill our happy little home with a little fur baby."
Kenny Dodd the manager of Petsmart tells me he's thankful to the community for attending the event today and helping animals go to their forever homes.
Dodd tells me it's a very rewarding experience to see people adopt a pet.
The Kennewick Petsmart collaborated with six animal adoption partners to find their dogs and cats homes.
Andrea Moreno is the executive director of Mikey's Chance Rescue and she was on hand today, while she doesn't do on-site adoptions, she tells me that she wants to make sure pets go to good homes.
Moreno says "We have an application on our website. We do run personal references and background checks. We do a home visit to make sure if there are existing pets in the home that they're going to get along with the hopeful new family member you're meeting."
Dodd tells me that over 60 animals were adopted today.
