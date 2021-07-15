Kennewick Police are investigating the death of an 85-year-old man found dead in his home

KENENWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department was sent to a home near Hawthorn Elementary where an 85-year-old man was found dead in his home after a friend found him Thursday morning.

At about 10:00 AM, KPD Detectives were called to the 2900 block of W John Day Ave to conduct an investigation where Richard Mullins (85) was found deceased by a friend who was checking on him.

Due to suspicious circumstances, the WSP Crime Lab was requested to help KPD in the processing of the scene. The investigation is ongoing as Police say the manner of death is only deemed as suspicious at this time.

The next of kin has been notified.

Tags