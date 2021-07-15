Kennewick Police are investigating the death of an 85-year-old man found dead in his home

...DRY AND BREEZY TO WINDY CONDITIONS TO CONTINUE IN THE COLUMBIA
GORGE, COLUMBIA BASIN TODAY...
.Increasing westerly winds coupled with low relative humidities
today will create critical fire weather conditions in the
Columbia Basin, Columbia Gorge, and Central Oregon. The strongest
winds are expected to redevelop in the mid to late afternoon and
persist through this evening. While cooler temperatures today
will cause relative humidity values to increase some, increased
winds will negate any potential relief that may cause, especially
considering how dry the fuels are with the drought and recent
intense heat.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR640, OR641, WA641, WA643, WA645, AND WA675...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington, 643 Blue Mountains of Washington, 645
Asotin County and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia
Basin.
* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...The gusty winds combined with low relative
humidities will lead to critical fire weather danger, allowing
for rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&