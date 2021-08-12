KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police Department is looking for 38-year-old Anthony Spearman for a Murder warrant after shooting 65-year-old Leonard Slack Tuesday morning near Hawthorne Elementary on Hood Ave.
Spearman is considered to be armed and dangerous and is actively being sought by KPD and other law enforcement partners.
The initial investigation from the KPD Criminal Investigations Division found probable cause for the arrest of Spearman. Due to the victim passing from his injuries the investigation has changed from an Assault 1st Degree w/Firearm to a Homicide investigation. The warrant is now being upgraded to a Murder warrant.
On August 10, 2021, just after midnight, KPD patrol officers were sent to a disturbance in progress on the 3500 block of W Hood Ave near Hawthorne Elementary. Officers found out a man was shot and upon arrival found the male victim, 65-year-old Leonard Slack, had two gunshot wounds.
Slack was transported to a hospital where he underwent surgery and found the injuries were serious. Slack was then flown to Harborview Medical Center where he underwent additional surgeries and was later pronounced deceased Wednesday evening, August 11th.
Anyone with information is urged to immediately contact KPD by providing an anonymous tip online at www.kpdtips.com or by contacting non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333. Please refer to case #21-32298.