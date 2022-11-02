KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old male on suspicion of first-degree murder regarding the person found dead in their car around the 1100 block of W 5th Avenue on October 29, according to a press release from Sergeant Joe Santoy.
Police were originally called about gunshots, then arrived at the scene of a two-car crash. Julian Chavez, 19, was found dead in one of the cars with gunshots.
KPD has reportedly been investigating the murder since arriving on scene, leading to probable cause for the arrest of the 14-year-old. He was arrested on November 2, also at the 1100 block of W 5th Avenue, according to Santoy.
The juvenile was booked into the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree murder. KPD is still investigating.
