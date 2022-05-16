Kennewick police arrest 19-year-old woman for punching officer in the face

KENNEWICK, Wash. —
The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 19-year-old female around 8:30 a.m. on May 16 after being called out to a suspicious person report around E 8th Avenue and S Cedar Street. A man had called saying a woman he didn’t know was in his backyard then ran away.
KPD officers found her around E 10th Avenue and S Alder Street and tried to approach her, but she was confrontational.
When officers tried to calm her down, she punched one of them in the face. The officer was mildly injured.
The female was booked into the Benton County Jail for third degree assault.
