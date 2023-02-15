KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 23-year-old man on February 15 on suspicion of first-degree child rape, according to a press release from Sergeant Joe Santoy. KPD has reportedly been investigating the child rape allegations since it was reported on January 27, 2023.
In January, a middle school girl told officers about sexual abuse that had happened years before by a man she knew. KPD investigation resulted in probable cause for the 23-year-old’s arrest, according to Santoy.
The man was found February 15 around the 2500 block of W Entiat Ave, according to the press release. He was arrested “without incident” and booked into the Benton County Jail.
In 2019, the Washington State Legislature updated the statute of limitations for sex offenses reported in the state. Since the legislation was enacted, there is no longer a statute of limitations for certain sex offenses, with updated statutes for others.
There is no longer a statute of limitations for:
- first- and second-degree rape when the victim is under 16
- first-, second- and third-degree child rape
- first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor
- first-degree custodial sexual misconduct
- first-, second- and third-degree child molestation
- sexual exploitation of a minor
If the victim was 16 or older in a first- or second-degree rape case, the statute of limitations is twenty years. The same statute exists for indecent liberties.
Third-degree rape has a statute of limitations of ten years. This is also the state for incest, if the victim was under 18. If the victim was 18 or older, the statute of limitations is the victim's thirtieth birthday.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
