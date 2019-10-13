Kennewick, Wash. - A man is facing charges after Kennewick police arrested him during a standoff today.

This happened at the 2100 block of South Reed Street. It started around noon.

Police say 40-year-old Roberto Chaves was recently involved in a domestic violence incident, and he had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

They say he was asked to come out of his house but he stayed inside.During that time police got a warrant for his arrest, and after several hours, they went inside and forced him to exit.

This is an ongoing investigation.