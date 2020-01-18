KENNEWICK, WA - Early this morning, Kennewick Police arrested a suspect accused of stealing from Goodwill.

The burglary happened at the thrift store on South Columbia Center Boulevard.

The alarm went off around four in the morning.

The Kennewick Police Department says when they got there, they found a side door opened that couldn't close because it had tape on the latch.

Police say they found camera footage that helped them identify the suspects.

They later stopped a pickup leaving the back of the building, and found the likely stolen items inside the truck.

38 year-old Tricia Werner was taken into custody and arrested for suspicion of burglary.