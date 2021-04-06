Kennewick Police arrest man a month later for drive-by shooting at Columbia Center Mall

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police Officers arrested man who had fired shots at another car in the Columbia Center Mall parking lot in March.
The shooting occurred March 5th, 2021, at about 10:13 AM in the west parking lot of the Columbia Center Mall. Witnesses said a man in a car had fired shots at another occupied car. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the shooting.
Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division identified 33-year-old Andrew A. Martinez of Kennewick as the alleged shooting suspect.
In a coordinated effort between the US Marshalls Taskforce, Kennewick Police Patrol, K-9, and Detective Divisions, Martinez was located on Monday, April 5th, 2021 in the 3000-block of W. Kennewick Avenue.
Martinez was taken into custody. Martinez was booked into the Benton County Jail on a felony warrant for Drive-By Shooting and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.