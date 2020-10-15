KENNEWICK, WA - At about 3:00 pm on October 15, 2020, officers responded to the intersection of N Columbia Center Blvd and W Okanogan Pl for a vehicle vs pedestrian injury collision.
Upon arrival, officers found a seriously injured 38-year-old female being tended to by witnesses. Witnesses advised the female was allegedly hit while crossing CCB inside the crosswalk. Witnesses also provided a description of the suspect vehicle, a white pick-up truck, including the license plate number. Officers responded to the suspect's residence where they found the suspect vehicle but determined the suspect had left prior to their arrival.
Officers located the suspect, later identified as 56-year-old Jeffrey Montgomery, at another location and placed him under arrest. Montgomery was later booked at the Benton County Jail for felony Hit and Run and Driving while License Suspended. The injured female was transported to an area hospital where she is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Kennewick Police Department wants to thank all of the witnesses who remained at the location to help the victim and provide a good, detailed description of the suspect vehicle. If anyone was a witness that we have not spoken to, please contact us at 628-0333.