KENNEWICK, Wash. —
One woman told Kennewick Police Department officers on May 28 that she had been raped at gunpoint by a man she met online in a parking lot on Clearwater Avenue.
Detectives investigated and found probable cause for the arrest of a 26-year-old Kennewick man. He was arrested in his home on W 4th Place around 9:15 a.m. on June 2. A search warrant served on his home led to “items of evidence from this case” recovered, according to KPD Sergeant Joe Santoy.
The man was booked into Benton County Jail for alleged first degree rape.
