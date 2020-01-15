KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping an elementary school-aged girl he knew.

KPD says on Tuesday, Jan. 14, Child Protective Services reported a child rape allegation to the Kennewick Police Department. Detectives immediately contacted the CPS caseworker and the alleged elementary school-aged victim to begin the investigation.

Based on the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to arrest 32-year-old Keven Leopard, who knows the alleged victim, KPD says.

Leopard was booked into Benton County Jail for first degree rape of a child.

Kennewick Police say on Wednesday afternoon, detectives conducted a search warrant in the 1100 block of S. Irby St. in relation to the case.