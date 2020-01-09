KENNEWICK, WA - A 19-year-old Kennewick man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a middle school-aged girl several times over the course of several months, Kennewick Police says.

On Dec. 31, 2019, a Kennewick Police officer took an initial report of an alleged rape of a child, which was turned over to the Criminal Investigations Division. An investigation was then conducted with the help of the Support, Advocacy & Resource Center (SARC) and the Benton County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, KPD says.

Kennewick Police says based on the investigation, detectives developed probable cause to arrest 19-year-old Rodrigo Ignacio Noguez-Tapia of Kennewick. The investigation revealed that Noguez-Tapia allegedly had sexual contact several times over the course of several months with a middle school-aged girl he knew.

Thursday morning, Kennewick Police officers and detectives arrested Noguez-Tapia at his house for second degree rape of a child and booked him at the Benton County Jail.