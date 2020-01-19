Kennewick police arrest man for hit and run and stolen vehicle

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police have arrested a man for his connection to a hit and run with a stolen car Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a crash in the area of W 4th Ave and S Vancouver St around 5p.m. According to the caller who called dispatch, the people involved in the crash did not want to get police involved because one the vehicles was possibly stolen.

When police arrived at the scene, they were able to identify that one of the vehicles was stolen and the driver was 30 year old Eduardo Larios who had a warrant for his arrest.

Larios fled to a neighborhood at W 6th Ave and S Vancouver St. Once spotted Larios jumped over fences and through yards of multiple houses. Officers contained the area and used K9's to search for Larios. A resident of a nearby house then called dispatch saying a man was hiding in a trash can in their backyard. Police then found Larios and he was arrested and booked into Benton County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, multiple counts of trespass, multiple counts of hit and run, resisting arrest, obstructing, and his warrant.