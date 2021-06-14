Kennewick Police arrest man for two armed robberies over the weekend

KENNEWICK, WA - Over the weekend officers responded to armed robberies on both Saturday and Sunday morning.
In both cases, the suspect allegedly presented a knife and demanded money before fleeing in a vehicle.
As of this morning, both vehicles have been located and found to have been previously stolen. When officers located the second vehicle this morning, a suspect was still inside with what appeared to be evidence of the crimes.
When officers attempted to contact 29-year-old Juan Llanes-Contreras he allegedly fled on foot. Less lethal munitions were deployed to gain compliance and while officers were attempting to take Llanes-Contreras into custody, he allegedly continued to resist and assaulted one of our officers.
Llanes-Contreras was eventually taken into custody. He was evaluated by Kennewick Fire Department medics and at a local hospital before being booked at Benton County Jail for two counts of Robbery 1st Degree, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Assault 3rd Degree, Obstruction a Public Servant and Resisting Arrest.