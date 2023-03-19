Kennewick Police arrest man on suspicion of Felony Arrest Saturday night

KENNEWICK, Wash. —
Shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Kennewick Police Department were dispatched to the area of N Neel St.
Officers were originally dispatched to a Juvenile Abuse report in the area.
When they arrived, they began investigating what officers say was a female with face injuries.
An investigation was started and lead to probable cause for the arrest of the man involved in the charges.
The man tried to hide from officers under some bushes but was later taken into custody.
