Kennewick, Wash. - Wednesday we reported Kennewick police arrested a man for breaking the window of a truck and stealing things from inside.

After failing to comply, police tasered and hit him as he was handcuffed. The incident was captured on video and spread on social media.

This morning around 7:30 am, the man in the video, 51 year-old Gordon Bailey was arrested again.

KPD says they were dispatched to a possible order violation at the highlander apartments on 3030 West Fourth Ave. When they arrived, they found the apartment's front door had been kicked in. Officers found Bailey inside and arrested him.

Police say there is an anti-harassment order in place, restraining Bailey from being at the apartment. He was booked into the Benton County Jail on charges of residential burglary.