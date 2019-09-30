KENNEWICK, WA - A man is now on a 72-hour felony hold after allegedly pointing a shotgun at another man early Monday morning.

At about 12:53 a.m. on Monday, Kennewick Police officers responded to an apartment complex in the 300 block of North Union Street for the report of the incident.

When police arrived the victim had already left the area, but officers got a description of the suspect from witnesses. As officers continued to investigate, a man matching the suspect's description exited a nearby apartment.

Police told the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jesus Lopez, to put his hands in the air. Lopez put one hand up in the air but kept the other tightly at his side and told officers he could not put it up. When officers moved in to handcuff Lopez, the shotgun, which was hidden under Lopez's sweatshirt, fell to the ground.

Police later learned Lopez was a convicted felon and took him to the Benton County Jail, where he was placed on a 72-hour Felony hold for Felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation related to the alleged assault is ongoing and police are still looking to contact the victim.