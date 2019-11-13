KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police have arrested six boys they think are connected to a recent string of residential burglaries.

In a press release, Sgt. Chris Littrell said there have been at least eight burglaries in the area of 10th Avenue and Olympia Street between November 7 and November 12.

On Tuesday night, a resident in a nearby apartment complex called 911 after a group of males tried to forcing their way into her apartment. Nearby officers responded and arrested three boys.

After further investigation, officers arrested another three boys. All six boys are now booked into the Benton-Franklin Counties Juvenile Justice Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

