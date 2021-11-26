KENNEWICK, WA-
Kennewick Police say there was a shooting in the Walmart parking lot at 2720 S Quillan St in Kennewick around 12:45 Friday afternoon.
Police say the suspect was stealing from Walmart and a loss prevention officer confronted and followed the suspect.
Police say when they got to the parking lot, the suspect pulled a gun on the loss prevention officer, but he had concealed carry weapon and pulled a gun on the suspect.
KPD says the suspect was shot by the loss prevention officer and then left the scene.
About a half-hour later, police found the suspect and took him to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown. The suspect is in police custody.
At this time, KPD says nobody else was injured. Walmart reopened around 2:30 this afternoon.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.