KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police arrested a man who ran away from them and jumped into the Columbia River today.

Around 4:30 this afternoon, officers were called to the 500 hundred block of East Kennewick Avenue after a suspicious man was reported trespassing on private property.

The suspect, 38 year-old Nicholas Jacome, also had warrants out for his arrest.

When police arrived, he ran away and jumped into the river.

But KPD says after ten to fifteen minutes of negotiating, he got out and was taken to the hospital before getting booked into the Benton County Jail for multiple charges, including trespassing and resisting arrest.