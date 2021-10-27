Kennewick, WA - Kennewick Police Department (KPD) arrested a 17-year old male and 18-year-old Omar Solorzano after a violent robbery took place near the Union St. Kennewick round about Monday morning.
October 25, at about 2:20 AM, Kennewick Police Officers were sent to the 4000 block of W Kennewick Ave for possible gun shots.
The investigation showed that two suspects arrived at the victim's home, knocked on the door, and forced themselves into the home. The suspects, who had handguns, robbed the victim and then left. As the victim came out of his home, one of the suspects fired one shot at the victim. The incident was reported to 911.
Later, a Benton County Sherriff Deputy (BCSO) near the area stopped a vehicle at about the same time that the incident was reported. During the traffic stop, both people in the car were identified and then let go based on the cause of the original stop.
The investigation showed that the people of the traffic stop made by BCSO were in fact the suspects in the robbery. The suspect vehicle was located later in the morning at a Pasco residence and a search warrant was obtained and served on the vehicle where evidence of the crime was found.
A 17-year-old juvenile male turned himself in. He was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for Robbery 1st, Assault 2nd, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Later that same day at about 11:50 PM the second suspect, 18-year-old Omar Solorzano, also turned himself in. He was booked into the Benton County Jail.
At this time, KPD is no longer seeking any additional suspects in relation to this incident. This is an ongoing investigation.
If anyone has information about this incident, please call the non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and reference the above case number. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.