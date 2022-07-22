KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 17-year-old male on July 22 for his involvement in a shooting on July 8 that injured another juvenile.
Officers reported to 10th Avenue on July 8 after people reported shots fired. A juvenile had been shot in the hip and was taken to the hospital. KPD has been investigating since, according to Lieutenant Ryan Kelly.
A search warrant was conducted around the 1400 block of South Fir Street, where the 17-year-old was taken into custody. He was booked on suspicion of first degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.
